SC coronavirus cases now over 4,000; 7 additional deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials report seven more people have now died from the coronavirus and there are 163 additional cases in South Carolina.

The total number of cases statewide is now up to 4,086 with 116 virus-related deaths.

South Carolina reported its first cases of the coronavirus on March 6.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), three of the people who died were elderly with underlying health conditions in Florence, Richland, and Lexington counties.

Three of those who died were elderly with no reported underlying conditions in Berkeley, Lee, and Horry counties.

The seventh person who died was middle-aged and had no reported underlying conditions from Sumter County.

According to DHEC, 67 percent of South Carolina patients who had COVID-19 have been estimated to have recovered from the disease.

DHEC says their Public Health Laboratory along with private labs have now conducted 37,640 tests.

The state reports that 6,183 of hospital beds in the state are being used with 45.8 percent available.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 3

Anderson County: 6

Beaufort County: 8

Berkeley County: 5

Calhoun County: 1

Charleston County: 6

Cherokee County: 1

Chesterfield County: 2

Clarendon County: 8

Darlington County: 3

Dillon County: 1

Dorchester County: 6

Florence County: 19

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 10

Greenwood County: 1

Hampton County: 3

Horry County: 11

Jasper County: 1

Kershaw County: 2

Lancaster County: 2

Laurens County: 1

Lee County: 5

Lexington County: 8

Marion County: 6

Marlboro County: 6

Newberry County: 1

Orangeburg County: 1

Richland County: 15

Spartanburg County: 6

Sumter County: 9

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 4