1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

SC coronavirus cases now over 4,000; 7 additional deaths reported

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials report seven more people have now died from the coronavirus and there are 163 additional cases in South Carolina.

The total number of cases statewide is now up to 4,086 with 116 virus-related deaths.

South Carolina reported its first cases of the coronavirus on March 6.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), three of the people who died were elderly with underlying health conditions in Florence, Richland, and Lexington counties.

Three of those who died were elderly with no reported underlying conditions in Berkeley, Lee, and Horry counties.

The seventh person who died was middle-aged and had no reported underlying conditions from Sumter County.

According to DHEC, 67 percent of South Carolina patients who had COVID-19 have been estimated to have recovered from the disease.

DHEC says their Public Health Laboratory along with private labs have now conducted 37,640 tests.

The state reports that 6,183 of hospital beds in the state are being used with 45.8 percent available.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 3
Anderson County: 6
Beaufort County: 8
Berkeley County: 5
Calhoun County: 1
Charleston County: 6
Cherokee County: 1
Chesterfield County: 2
Clarendon County: 8
Darlington County: 3
Dillon County: 1
Dorchester County: 6
Florence County: 19
Georgetown County: 1
Greenville County: 10
Greenwood County: 1
Hampton County: 3
Horry County: 11
Jasper County: 1
Kershaw County: 2
Lancaster County: 2
Laurens County: 1
Lee County: 5
Lexington County: 8
Marion County: 6
Marlboro County: 6
Newberry County: 1
Orangeburg County: 1
Richland County: 15
Spartanburg County: 6
Sumter County: 9
Williamsburg County: 1
York County: 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories