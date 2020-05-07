SC coronavirus cases pass 7,000; 11 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 new virus cases were reported in South Carolina Thursday.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is now 7,142. The statewide death toll is now at 316.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), seven of the 11 deaths were elderly patients including two in Kershaw County, two in Richland County, and one each in Darlington, Lexington, and Williamsburg counties.

DHEC said four of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Allendale, Fairfield, Richland, and Williamsburg counties.

A total of 73,442 COVID-19 tests have been conducted by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county: