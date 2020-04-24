SC coronavirus cases top 5,000; 8 additional virus-related deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina topped 5,000 Friday as the state reported eight additional virus-related deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there were 168 new cases statewide.

The total number of deaths from the virus is now up to 157 in South Carolina. Officials said one previous death reported in Florence County was removed from the state total because they are reviewing to confirm whether the death was indeed related to COVID-19.

DHEC said six of the new reported deaths were elderly patients in Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, and Kershaw counties. Two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Greenville and Lexington counties.

Health officials said a total of 46,996 coronavirus tests have been performed in the state by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private test labs.

New cases by county: