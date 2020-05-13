SC coronavirus cases top 8,000; 7 additional deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The total number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina topped 8,000 Wednesday.

133 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide along with seven additional deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The total number of people who have died from the virus is now up to 362 with 8,030 total cases.

Five of the deaths were elderly patients in Richland, Lexington, and Florence counties along with two people in Clarendon County.

DHEC said two people who died were middle-aged residents of Greenville and Marion counties.

A total of 95,866 tests have been conducted throughout the state by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: