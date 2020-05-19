SC coronavirus cases top 9,000; 8 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The total number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina has now topped 9,000 as the statewide death toll nears 400.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 137 new cases and 8 more deaths were reported in the state Tuesday.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is now 9,056 and 399 people have died statewide.

Six of the eight people who died were elderly patients including four in Greenville County and one each in Dillon and Lexington counties. Two were middle-aged residents of Cherokee County and Horry County.

A total of 135,063 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

444 patients are currently hospitalized who have or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county: