SC coronavirus counts continue upward trend as total cases top 15,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina surpassed 15,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday as the state continues to see increased daily case counts.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 434 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the state along with 11 additional virus deaths.

Five of the 11 deaths were elderly residents including two in Fairfield County and one each in Florence, Lee, and Williamsburg counties. The other six deaths included two people in Greenville County and one resident each in Berkeley, Greenwood, Horry, and Lee counties.

541 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19, DHEC said.

A total of 256,710 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

The percent of positive cases among those tested also continues to rise. DHEC said the positive cases reported Tuesday were 14.7% of those tested, up from 8.7% the day before.

The upward trend in percent positive test dates back at least 28 days, according to DHEC data.

(From: SCDHEC)

