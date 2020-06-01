SC coronavirus deaths reach 500; total cases top 12,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials said 500 people have now died from the coronavirus in South Carolina.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 297 new cases and six additional virus-related deaths were reported Monday.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is now 12,148.
DHEC said all six people who died were elderly, including two people in Colleton County, two in Fairfield County, and one each in Horry and Lexington counties.
450 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.
A total of 210,826 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs around the state.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 2
- Aiken County: 9
- Allendale County: 1
- Anderson County: 2
- Barnwell County: 2
- Beaufort County: 4
- Berkeley County: 2
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 19
- Cherokee County: 4
- Chester County: 3
- Chesterfield County: 4
- Colleton County: 3
- Darlington County: 4
- Dillon County: 1
- Dorchester County: 5
- Fairfield County: 4
- Florence County: 20
- Georgetown County: 3
- Greenville County: 73
- Greenwood County: 5
- Hampton County: 1
- Horry County: 22
- Kershaw County: 6
- Lancaster County: 5
- Laurens County: 1
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 13
- Marion County: 2
- Marlboro County: 2
- Oconee County: 4
- Orangeburg County: 12
- Pickens County: 6
- Richland County: 13
- Saluda County: 3
- Spartanburg County: 20
- Sumter County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 2
- York County: 10