SC coronavirus deaths reach 500; total cases top 12,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials said 500 people have now died from the coronavirus in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 297 new cases and six additional virus-related deaths were reported Monday.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 is now 12,148.

DHEC said all six people who died were elderly, including two people in Colleton County, two in Fairfield County, and one each in Horry and Lexington counties.

450 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 210,826 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs around the state.

New cases by county: