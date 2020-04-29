SC coronavirus deaths top 200; 130 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials say the death toll from the coronavirus has topped 200 in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 11 additional virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died to 203.

Six of the deaths were elderly people in Beaufort County, Berkeley County, two in Clarendon County, and two residents of Greenville County.

DHEC said five of the people who died were middle-aged residents of Greenville County, Richland County, Clarendon County, and two from Florence County.

There were 130 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 5,881.

There are currently 311 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized, DHEC said.

A total of 54,217 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 3

Anderson County: 6

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 2

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 9

Darlington County: 3

Dillon County: 3

Edgefield County: 3

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 9

Greenville County: 26

Greenwood County: 2

Kershaw County: 4

Lancaster County: 3

Lexington County: 9

Marlboro County: 1

Orangeburg County: 3

Richland County: 20

Spartanburg County: 5

Sumter County: 3

Williamsburg County: 4

York County: 9

Total cases by county: