Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM
Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC

SC coronavirus deaths top 200; 130 new cases reported

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials say the death toll from the coronavirus has topped 200 in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 11 additional virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died to 203.

Six of the deaths were elderly people in Beaufort County, Berkeley County, two in Clarendon County, and two residents of Greenville County.

DHEC said five of the people who died were middle-aged residents of Greenville County, Richland County, Clarendon County, and two from Florence County.

There were 130 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 5,881.

There are currently 311 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized, DHEC said.

A total of 54,217 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county:

  • Aiken County: 3
  • Anderson County: 6
  • Barnwell County: 1
  • Beaufort County: 2
  • Chesterfield County: 1
  • Clarendon County: 9
  • Darlington County: 3
  • Dillon County: 3
  • Edgefield County: 3
  • Fairfield County: 1
  • Florence County: 9
  • Greenville County: 26
  • Greenwood County: 2
  • Kershaw County: 4
  • Lancaster County: 3
  • Lexington County: 9
  • Marlboro County: 1
  • Orangeburg County: 3
  • Richland County: 20
  • Spartanburg County: 5
  • Sumter County: 3
  • Williamsburg County: 4
  • York County: 9

Total cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 29
  • Aiken County: 97
    Deaths: 6
  • Allendale County: 10
    Deaths: 1
  • Anderson County: 157
    Deaths: 6
  • Bamberg County: 9
  • Barnwell County: 17
  • Beaufort County: 262
    Deaths: 11
  • Berkeley County: 174
    Deaths: 10
  • Calhoun County: 6
    Deaths: 1
  • Charleston County: 441
    Deaths: 7
  • Cherokee County: 15
  • Chester County: 27
  • Chesterfield County: 48
  • Clarendon County: 201
    Deaths: 17
  • Colleton County: 26
    Deaths: 4
  • Darlington County: 114
    Deaths: 2
  • Dillon County: 47
  • Dorchester County: 94
    Deaths: 2
  • Edgefield County: 29
    Deaths: 1
  • Fairfield County: 34
    Deaths: 2
  • Florence County: 288
    Deaths: 12
  • Georgetown County: 40
    Deaths: 2
  • Greenville County: 689
    Deaths: 25
  • Greenwood County: 46
  • Hampton County: 23
  • Horry County: 211
    Deaths: 15
  • Jasper County: 19
    Deaths: 1
  • Kershaw County: 234
    Deaths: 10
  • Lancaster County: 93
    Deaths: 4
  • Laurens County: 38
    Deaths: 1
  • Lee County: 58
    Deaths: 7
  • Lexington County: 358
    Deaths: 12
  • McCormick County: 6
    Deaths: 1
  • Marion County: 32
    Deaths: 1
  • Marlboro County: 43
  • Newberry County: 24
    Deaths: 1
  • Oconee County: 24
  • Orangeburg County: 68
    Deaths: 1
  • Pickens County: 53
  • Richland County: 884
    Deaths: 22
  • Saluda County: 41
  • Spartanburg County: 262
    Deaths: 8
  • Sumter County: 223
    Deaths: 7
  • Union County: 25
  • Williamsburg County: 65
  • York County: 197
    Deaths: 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories