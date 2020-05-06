SC coronavirus deaths top 300, nearly 7,000 total cases statewide

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials say nine more people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina and 97 new virus cases have been confirmed in the state.

The total number of people who have died from the virus statewide is now up to 305 with 6,936 total cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the nine people who died were all elderly patients, including two people in Richland County, two people in Florence County, and one each in Allendale, Charleston, Lexington, Williamsburg, and York counties.

DHEC said 485 hospital beds are currently in use by patients who have tested positive or are suspected of having COVID-19.

A total of 77,482 tests have been conducted around the state by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Anderson County: 4

Bamberg County: 1

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 1

Berkeley County: 1

Charleston County: 1

Cherokee County: 1

Chesterfield County: 4

Clarendon County: 11

Darlington County: 3

Dorchester County: 2

Edgefield County: 3

Fairfield County: 4

Florence County: 5

Georgetown County: 2

Greenville County: 5

Greenwood County: 4

Horry County: 2

Kershaw County: 2

Lancaster County: 3

Lee County: 1

Lexington County: 8

Orangeburg County: 1

Richland County: 14

Saluda County: 2

Spartanburg County: 2

Sumter County: 1

Williamsburg County: 6

York County: 2

DHEC officials said they plan to test everyone within the state’s nursing homes, which includes both patients and staff.

According to DHEC, they need to hire an “army” of contact tracers who will work to notify people who may have been around a person with the virus.

For more on contact tracers, click here.

To see the number of contact tracers needed for each state, click here.

They are also working on a plan to safely open public pools.