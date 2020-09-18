SC coronavirus deaths top 3,000; 766 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina topped 3,000 coronavirus deaths Friday as the state reported 21 additional confirmed deaths and 766 new cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have been a total of 133,310 COVID-19 cases and 3,010 deaths statewide.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Friday (6,324) was 12.1 percent.

798 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 217 of those patients are in the ICU with 125 on a ventilator.

1,205,736 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

DHEC also announced that the school-related COVID-19 case count is now up to 532, an increase of 118 since the last update on September 15.

352 of the cases are among students while 180 are among employees, according to DHEC data.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 5

Aiken County: 13

Allendale County: 5

Anderson County: 42

Bamberg County: 4

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 27

Berkeley County: 12

Charleston County: 33

Cherokee County: 17

Chester County: 3

Chesterfield County: 12

Clarendon County: 11

Colleton County: 5

Darlington County: 16

Dillon County: 17

Dorchester County: 8

Edgefield County: 5

Fairfield County: 5

Florence County: 23

Georgetown County: 5

Greenville County: 69

Greenwood County: 8

Hampton County: 4

Horry County: 36

Jasper County: 6

Kershaw County: 8

Lancaster County: 17

Laurens County: 16

Lee County: 3

Lexington County: 55

Marion County: 6

Marlboro County: 4

McCormick County: 2

Newberry County: 36

Oconee County: 11

Orangeburg County: 10

Pickens County: 13

Richland County: 74

Saluda County: 2

Spartanburg County: 46

Sumter County: 34

Union County: 3

Williamsburg County: 6

York County: 28

SCHOOL-RELATED COVID-19 CASES IN SC: