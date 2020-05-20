SC coronavirus deaths top 400; 125 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 125 new coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina Wednesday along with eight additional deaths.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state is now 9,175 with 407 statewide deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the eight people who died were all elderly patients, including four people in Colleton County and one each in Clarendon, Fairfield, Lexington, and Richland counties.

Throughout the state, 414 people are currently hospitalized with or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 138,238 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

