SC coronavirus deaths top 900; 89% of cases estimated to have recovered

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials estimate that 89% of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina have recovered from the disease.

South Carolina also saw deaths from the COVID-19 reach 922 with a total of 52,273 confirmed cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 1,725 new confirmed cases were reported Friday along with 26 additional deaths.

1,438 people are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19. 177 of those people are currently on ventilators, DHEC said.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to rise, up more than 370% since late May.

DHEC said 23 of the people who died were elderly residents, including three in Anderson County, three in Richland County, two in Florence County, two in Horry County, two in Dorchester County, and one person each in Bamberg, Charleston, Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, and Spartanburg counties. Three of the deaths were middle-aged residents in Berkeley, Greenville, and Richland counties.

The positive test results reported Friday were 17.8 percent of the total tests conducted, according to DHEC.

A total of 520,176 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

DHEC said that 75.71% of all hospital beds in South Carolina are currently in use, 17.75% of those by COVID-19 patients.

New cases by county: