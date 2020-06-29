SC coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,000; 1,320 new confirmed cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The number of people hospitalized in South Carolina due to the coronavirus has now topped 1,000 as the state reported more than 1,300 new cases Monday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a record high of 1,032 people are currently hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has more than doubled since late May and continues to increase.

About 1 in 7 people who are currently hospitalized in the state have or are being investigated for COVID-19, according to DHEC data.

The state reported 1,320 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and four additional deaths.

A total of 34,546 have tested positive for the virus statewide and 717 people have died from COVID-19.

The four people who died were elderly residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Chesterfield, and Richland counties.

According to DHEC data, the positive cases reported Monday consisted of 15.5% of those who were tested.

(From: SCDHEC)

New cases by county: