SC corrections officer brought meth, marijuana, cell phones into prison, SCDC says

MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A corrections officer from Abbeville is accused of bringing methamphetamine, marijuana, and cell phones into a South Carolina prison.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 24-year-old Avery Noah Thompson is charged with trafficking methamphetamines greater than 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and misconduct in office.

The department of corrections said Thompson brought multiple packages of methamphetamine, marijuana, and contraband cell phones into McCormick Correctional Institution.

Thompson was fired after his arrest.

Thompson was booked into the McCormick County Detention Center and has since been released.