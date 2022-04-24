YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county is suing two cities inside its border, saying they are refusing to keep up with a deal to pay $73 per day to house jail inmates from the cities.

York County says it will continue to take inmates from Rock Hill and Tega Cay until the court rules.

Rock Hill officials said they don’t mind paying a fair fee, but York County has failed to give a detailed assessment of how it came up with a $73 a day cost per inmate.

The county originally wanted to charge $100, but lowered the assessment after the city asked for details.