SC Democratic Primary helps set pace for primary season nationally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – We are still 18 days away from the SC Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, but the South Carolina Election Commission is already seeing a possible increase in voter turnout. SCEC reports a 50% increase in the number of absentee ballots issued from this time last year.

“Eyes around the world are in South Carolina,” said Chris Whitmire with SCEC.

In less than 3 weeks, SC voters will make their preference known for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“In a normal primary voters are deciding who will be the nominee in the preference primary it’s about assigning state party delegates,” Whitmire continued.

Former White House correspondent, Charles Bierbauer, piggybacked on the purpose of the preference primary.

“It’s to sort out the pack it’s to weed down call out,” Bierbauer said.

The election plays a major role nationally when it comes to narrowing down the selection for the next democratic candidate whose name appears on the presidential ballot.

“Iowa and New Hampshire are different in terms of the demographics, small states in terms of population largely white. And South Carolina is different in that the black vote in South Carolina is the deciding aspect of a Democratic Primary,” Bierbauer added.

Traditionally, the candidate chosen in the preference primary goes on to be the nominee however political experts warn this election could yield different results.

“In the last go round you really had Hilary Clinton almost by acclimation over Sanders by a great margin. It’s different when you have two people running versus almost a dozen,” Bierbauer explained.

The preference primary is February 29 and because SC voters do not register by party the election is open to all voters.