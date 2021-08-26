Masks required on South Carolina school buses starting Aug. 30

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Education will require students and staff to wear masks on state owned and operated school buses, beginning Monday, August 30.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced on July 6, 2021, that it would

no longer enforce the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) January 29, 2021, Order that required the use of face coverings by people on public transportation conveyances and hubs, which includes school buses.

Buses will be equipped with a supply of face coverings that meet CDC Order requirements. If a student boards without a face covering, drivers will offer the student a face covering. However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order.(2/2) — S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) August 26, 2021

SCDE said it has updated its COVID-19 guidance as conditions have changed and as more information has become available. It has become apparent, based on COVID-19 data being reported by schools along with increasing levels of the highly transmissible Delta variant in local communities, that more protective measures are needed to lower the risk of virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible.

All state owned school buses will be equipped with an adequate supply of face coverings that meet CDC requirements, according to the SCDE.

Greenville County Schools said it will adhere to the latest DHEC guidelines announced by the SC Department of Education to require masks on school buses and the 6-foot social distancing requirement to avoid becoming a close contact.