RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday one of their deputies died in a car crash while on duty.

23-year-old Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin was killed in a crash on Friday, September 29.

Salrin was hired by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Bluff Road. Salrin was the driver of a 2017 Ford that was traveling west when it collided with a tractor-trailer traveling east.

Troopers said Salrin died at the scene.

Deputies said Salrin was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award at his graduation. He served as a patrol deputy in the southeast of Richland County.

“As the Richland County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of their brother, we thank the community for their support,” deputies said. “Funeral details will be released in the coming days.”

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.