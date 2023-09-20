HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An internal investigation is underway after a 19-year-old J. Reuben Long Detention Center employee was found passed out drunk in his pickup truck early Friday morning, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

Zephaniah Horn was charged with public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of a fake ID. He is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, according to the report.

An officer was dispatched to East Highway 9 in reference to a trespass. When they arrived, Horn appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of his pickup, the report said.

The truck was still running, and the music was turned up very loud, according to the report. The police officer shook Horn awake and told him to turn the vehicle off. After struggling to turn the vehicle off, Horn stepped out of the truck appearing to be highly intoxicated and admitted to having three to four beers.

Horn then gave the police officer his ID and then informed the officer that he had a fake ID to buy alcohol and he provided the officer with the fake ID.

Horn had a closed Twisted Tea in the passenger seat of the vehicle that was discovered when Horn asked the police officer to look for his vape pen, according to the report.

Horn was then detained, and his vehicle was towed and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.