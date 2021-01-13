SC DHEC seeks to hire nurses, pharmacists, paramedics and more for COVID-19 vaccination services

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced immediate openings in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other DHEC services.

DHEC seeks to hire nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personnel to fill the positions.

DHEC anticipates hiring at least 150 staff to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Officials say as the vaccine rollout progresses, DHEC will need additional staff.

“These are extraordinary times and we have worked with state and DHEC Human Resources to streamline our hiring process. We expect to hire an individual within days or weeks rather than months,” said Marcus Robinson, DHEC Chief Human Resources Officer.

The positions needed to be filled include full-time, part-time, and hourly jobs. Positions range from $13 to $45/hr.

Many positions are statewide and some are county- or region-specific.

Those interested in applying or learning more about specific positions available can click here.