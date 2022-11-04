COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to state election officials, more than 430,000 South Carolina voters have cast their ballots early as of Wednesday.

The South Carolina State Election Commission expects pre-election day turnout to continue to rise significantly these final days.

So far, about 13% of South Carolina registered voters have voted early or returned absentee ballots.

County election officials say they are happy to see voters take advantage of no-excuse early voting. Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Executive Director Isaac Cramer said, “I think it definitely shows voters like to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. In Charleston County, we’ve had zero lines but record turnout. During early voting, we’re able to deploy more resources to early voting centers than Election Day.”

Early Voting Ends Saturday, November 5

Any voter who has not yet voted can still visit an early center in their county during the early voting period and vote in person like they would at their polling place on election day.

Times: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Locations: Check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office.

Check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office. Review your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

The Return Deadline for Absentee Ballots is 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28th.

If you have an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it, return it as soon as possible.

Be sure to complete the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed before returning it. Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature.

Consider returning your ballot in person to ensure it is received before the deadline. You must present Photo ID when returning an absentee ballot in person.

You can return your ballot by mail but be aware of U.S. Postal Service transit times. Ballots mailed close to election day risk not being delivered to the county voter registration office in time to be counted.

Find more information at scVOTES.gov to learn about exceptions for military and overseas voters and how an Immediate Family Member or an Authorized Representative can assist you with returning your absentee ballot.

Voting on Election Day, November 8

Polling places will be open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Review your sample ballot and check your polling place at scVOTES.gov.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Early and absentee voting totals are updated daily on scVOTES.gov.