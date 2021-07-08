SC education officials say expansion of full-day, 4K programs will help students in the long run

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Stephany Perez Sanchez will be headed to Duke University this fall and hopes to one day become a neurologist.

Stephany graduated as the valedictorian from her high school in Lancaster County this year. She credits the solid foundation she received in her early education for helping her get to where she is today.

She said, “I went into pre-school not knowing how to speak English at all.” Stephany was enrolled in the SC First Steps Countdown to Kindergarten program 13 years ago. This program helps students prepare for kindergarten and has since expanded to 28 counties and helps close to 2,000 students a year.

“I think the program was something that provides a lot of support that helps the student and the family transition,” Stephany said.

Her kindergarten teacher and Countdown to Kindergarten teacher, Midenna Anderson, said a program likes this gives students a solid foundation. She said, “Any pre-schooling that children can have can be such an asset to them and our school districts.”

Anderson is now retired and said Stephany, because of the Countdown to Kindergarten program, was prepared for kindergarten. She believes the expansion of 4K programs will help tremendously.

The most recent data from the state Department of Education shows 27% of students coming into kindergarten are ready.

State education officials said over the last few years they were making strides in kindergarten readiness. The number of students demonstrating readiness was steadily increasing. It reached out 40% in 2019.

According to the state Department of Education, the pandemic hurt their progress and resulted in the drop we saw in the 2020-21 school year data. They said school closures, parents opting to not have their children in pre-school or day care played a big role.

South Carolina Department of Education Early Learning and Literacy Director Dr. Quincie Moore said the investments in early education will help bring more students up to speed.

Lawmakers set aside $34 million in this year’s budget to expand full-day, 4K programs for at risk children statewide.

Dr. Moore said, “Our legislators have been very forthright in putting money in the early literacy space. In the end this will change and prosper for our graduation rate in the back end.

According to education officials, students in these programs are more likely to show readiness and in turn have long term success.

They’re hopeful we’ll hear more stories like Stephany’s in the future.