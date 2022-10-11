COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Earlier this year, more than 100,000 South Carolinians cast their ballots early ahead of the June primaries.

This was the first time South Carolina held a two-week early-voting period for a statewide election. A new law took effect in mid-May that established early voting and changed absentee voting requirements in the state.

Now, election officials across the state are preparing for early voting ahead of the General Election next month. South Carolina State Election Commission Spokesperson John Michael Catalano said, “While some people experienced early voting. It’s still new to a lot of people.”

He said early voting is similar to casting your ballot on Election Day.

“The only difference is that it’s early and you’re doing it at an early voting location rather than your regular polling place.”

State election officials say any voter can visit an early-voting center in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on election day. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

The two-week early voting period kicks off Monday, October 24th and runs through Saturday, November 5th. Early voting locations in the state will be closed Sunday, October 30th.

Catalano said counties will have more early voting locations than they had in late May and June. He said, “We’re expecting more voters to take advantage of early voting.”

For a list of early voting locations in your county click or tap here.