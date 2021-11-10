SC encouraged to provide feedback on new textbook, instructional material

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Education invites the public to review textbooks and instructional materials that have been proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools.

The materials will be on display at fifteen locations as well as online from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9.

This is a process that has happened every year since the 1970s but a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Education said since the pandemic began they’ve noticed that more people across the state are showing interest in the material their children are learning in school.

The new learning materials are for grades kindergarten through college.

The proposed material is for more than 50 different subjects including astronomy, earth science, U.S. History and the Constitution.

Education leaders said this is a great opportunity for parents to review the material and weigh-in.

“South Carolina students, families, educators, and communities are invited and strongly encouraged to review and provide feedback on the materials proposed for use in classrooms across our state,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “It is imperative that South Carolinians make their voices heard in this important process.”

The proposed materials are based off South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards and Career and Technical Education (CTE) course standards (CTE Course Standards) were chosen in accordance with State Board of Education (SBE) Regulation 43-70 which tasks Instructional Materials Review Panels to evaluate all items offered for adoption before putting them forth for a 30 day public review period.

At the culmination of the review periods, the materials and textbook will be submitted to the SBE for consideration at their December 14, 2021 meeting along with public comments received from the review process. The SBE will then make a final determination on adopting the instructional materials.

College or University Campus Locations for Public Review