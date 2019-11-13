SC ends ‘Cash Madness’ scratch-off game due to issue with tickets

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Cash Madness (From: SC Education Lottery)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina lottery officials said a Cash Madness scratch-off game is ending after only one day due to an issue with the tickets.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, there were incorrect letters beneath the $1 prize amounts which could cause player confusion.

The $2 instant win game was launched Tuesday.

Officials said the game’s security and integrity were not in question and that winning tickets will still be paid as the game was designed.

Prizes for Cash Madness can still be redeemed through February 10, 2020.

Anyone with questions can contact the SC Education Lottery at 1-866-736-9819.

