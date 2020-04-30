SC evictions, foreclosures to resume May 15, Supreme Court says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Evictions and foreclosures will resume in South Carolina beginning May 15, according to the state Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Donald Beatty said, in an order signed Thursday, that aid from the recent CARES Act has made it possible for some facing eviction or foreclosure to honor their financial obligations.

In the order, all evictions currently ordered and scheduled statewide shall resume on May 15. In addition, courts will also begin accepting new applications for eviction.

The order also allows Master-in-Equity courts to resume foreclosure hearings and sales to resume on the same day.

In-person hearings will have to comply with certain rules regarding remote hearings and limiting the number of people in courtrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judges are also directed not to hold in-person hearings if they unreasonably risk the health of judicial staff or litigants. Judges will also be authorized to require masks or facial coverings during proceedings.

Evictions and foreclosures have been on hold in South Carolina since March 18.

READ THE FULL ORDER: