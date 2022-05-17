COLUMBIA S.C. (WSPA) — In the last few days, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed 66 bills into state law, including the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which prevents transgender men from competing in public school athletics, and the “Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act” that allows military veterans to deduct retirement payments from income.

“We got a lot of things done that we’ve been trying to for a long time,” said Gov. McMaster.

He also signed the “Election Law” bill, which makes it possible to vote in-person, two-week in advance of an election.

In-person absentee voting is no longer allowed. Those who qualify to vote absentee must do so by mail.

“We made it easier to vote, and harder to cheat,” McMaster said.