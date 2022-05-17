COLUMBIA S.C. (WSPA) — In the last few days, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed 66 bills into state law, including the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which prevents transgender men from competing in public school athletics, and the “Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act” that allows military veterans to deduct retirement payments from income.

“We got a lot of things done that we’ve been trying to for a long time,” said Gov. McMaster.

He also signed the “Election Law” bill, which makes it possible to vote in-person, two-week in advance of an election.

In-person absentee voting is no longer allowed. Those who qualify to vote absentee must do so by mail.

“We made it easier to vote, and harder to cheat,” McMaster said.

Bill #Bill NameRatified DateGov. ActionDate Effective
164S11Family leave05/12/2022Signed05/13/2022
165S108Election Laws05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
166S152Green County Space Sales Tax Act05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
167S158Real estate brokers, continuing education requirement exemptions05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
168S222Kinship foster care program05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
169S227Massage Therapy Practice Act05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
170S449Aiken County Commission for Technical Education05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
171S460State Fire Marshal05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
172S613Medical assistants05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
173S635SC Research Authority Board05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
174S637SC Dodd-Frank Conformity05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
175S812Accountants05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
176S888Contractors05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
177S910Berkeley County School Board05/12/2022
178S934South Carolina Building Codes Council05/12/2022
179S946Unencumbered time for teachers05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
180S953Elections05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
181S969Board of Education05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
182S980Finfish05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
183S1059Medication provision in certain facilities05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
184S1060Elections05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
185S1103Child identification kits05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
186S1117SC Grain Producers Guaranty Fund05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
187S1178Self-service storage05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
188S1179Telehealth05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
189S1180Chester County School District05/12/2022
190S1263Abbeville County School District – Reapportionment05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
191S1264Hampton County School District – Reapportionment05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
192S1270School District 2 in York County05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
193S1271Cherokee County School District Reapportionment05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
194S1292Fairfield County School District05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
195S1314Department of Motor Vehicles – JR to Approve Regulation Document No. 510505/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
196H3006School lunch, debt05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
198H3247Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
199H3271Name change, petitions05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
200H3325Death certificates05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
201H3340License tax credits allowed for contributions to qualifying infrastructure and development projects05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
202H3591Educator preparation05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
203H3599Occupational Licensure Reform Act05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
204H3606Exempt certain improvements made to residential property from permit requirements and other provisions05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
205H3775Insurance05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
206H3795Sign Language Interpreters Act05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
207H3833Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT)05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
208H3840ASLP Interstate Compact Act05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
209H3948Local Sales & Use Tax05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
210H4048Duty to defend and indemnify05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
211H4161Gaming machines and tables, prohibited05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
212H4220Life Insurance05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
213H4408American Rescue Plan authorizations05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
214H4519Barbers05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
215H4597Anatomical gifts, nondiscrimination in access05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
216H4600Electro-convulsive therapy, third-party consent05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
217H4601Local Government05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
218H4608Save Women’s Sports Act05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
219H4766Coordinating Council for Workforce Development05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
220H4832Insurance05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
221H4837Optometry mobile units05/12/2022Signed 05/13/2022
222H4889Alarm System05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
223H4983Continuing care retirement communities05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
224H4986Trap placement05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
225H4999Hazardous waste cleanup05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
226H5000Original birth certificates05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
227H5057IRS Code05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
228H5075Housing tax credit05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
229H5144Telephone05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
230H5151Capital Reserve Fund05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
231H5288Sumter County School District05/12/2022Signed
232H5338Secretary of State – JR to Approve Regulation Document No. 510405/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
233H5339Florence County School District 1 and Florence School District 405/12/2022
234H3144SC Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship (SC WINS)05/12/2022Signed 05/16/2022
