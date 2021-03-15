SC governor honors residents who share weather observations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is recognizing residents who help out forecasters by collecting and sharing weather data from across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared the week, starting Sunday, as “South Carolina Citizen Weather Observer Week.”

The South Carolina Climatology Office said residents can join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, which is also called CoCoRaHS.

The rainfall data have helped forecasts and emergency officials keep people safe during the 2015 floods as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The observers also help with long-term weather trends like droughts and can eventually help determine how the state’s climate is changing over decades.