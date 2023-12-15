COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is recovering after a heart procedure Friday morning.

McMaster’s cardiologist, Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, said the governor was recovering well and would be headed home shortly.

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham.” said Dr. Epps. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.”

The outpatient procedure was done for correct an intermittent irregular heartbeat.

The condition was first discovered when McMaster was preparing for knee surgery in April 2022 following a meniscus tear suffered while playing tennis.

The 76-year-old McMaster is the oldest governor in South Carolina history.