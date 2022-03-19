LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed a proposal that would have allowed candidates for school board in Lancaster County to run as members of political parties.

In his veto message McMaster says he wasn’t necessarily against partisan school board elections, just the Legislature’s decision to only apply it to one county.

Instead, McMaster suggested the General Assembly pass a proposal to change the rules for every school district in the state. Only two other districts — Horry and Lee counties — have partisan races.

The South Carolina School Boards Association opposes the proposal, saying it would increase polarization.