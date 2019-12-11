SC governor wants to give all teachers a $3,000 raise

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster discusses his proposal to give every teacher in the state a $3,000 raise in next year’s budget during a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 in Cayce, South Carolina. McMaster said the additional money will move South Carolina into the top 25 in the nation in average teacher salaries. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he want to give all the state’s teachers a $3,000 raise.

McMaster announced his proposal Tuesday to seek the raises in next year’s budget.

The governor said the raises would cost a total of $211 million and should propel the average South Carolina teacher’s salary into the top 25 nationally and about $2,500 over the Southeast average.

Such a raise also would boost the minimum teacher salary in South Carolina to $38,000 and the average teacher salary in the state to about $56,000.

Teacher group SC for Ed says it is a good start, but wants lawmakers to also pay attention to class size, excessive testing and other issues.