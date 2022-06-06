SUMTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina hospital employee died after being hit by a patient on May 27.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Imani Cox, 27, was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation and tried to leave the facility when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.

Imani Cox (Source: Sumter Police Department)

An investigation revealed that Cox was aggressive and began to fight with employees, hitting at least two of them.

Police said a mental health technician, Kevin Robinson, 40, was hit in the groin area before he got sick and became unresponsive. He died a few days later.

Cox was taken to a Columbia-area hospital where she was treated.

Once she was released, she was charged with second-degree assault and battery.