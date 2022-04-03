COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina House committee is holding a rare Monday meeting to listen to people’s thoughts on a bill that would allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina.

The full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee is meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the bill that passed the Senate in February after a seven-year fight by Sen. Tom Davis.

The bill specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism.

The marijuana could be obtained only through specially chosen pharmacies and could not be smoked.