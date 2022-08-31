COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina House of Representatives gave a near-total abortion ban bill a third reading Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers voted 67-35, mostly along party lines.

The legislation bans almost all abortions in the state with some limited exceptions.

Tuesday evening, after some debate and the bill with no-exceptions failing, lawmakers included exceptions for rape and incest victims up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy with reporting requirements.

Lawmakers also changed the bill to allow child support payments starting at conception.

H.5399 is now headed to the South Carolina Senate. Senators are scheduled to return next week to take up the legislation.

This is a developing story.