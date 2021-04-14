SC House passes April 26 deadline for in-person classes

State News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, speaks in favor of a bill that would set an April 26 deadline for students to return to in-person classes five days a week on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C.. House members removed a proposal to pay teachers extra if they teach both online and in person. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has passed a proposal to require all schools in the state to offer in-person classes five days a week starting the last week in April.

The proposal passed Wednesday would require districts to continue to offer five days of in-person classes next school year no matter what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House also removed from the Senate resolution a requirement that teachers be paid extra if they have to teach students both in the classroom and online as they work on definitions of what it means to teach online.

The House will have to work out differences with the Senate which included the extra pay.

