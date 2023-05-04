COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill to ban “Carolina Squat” trucks on Wednesday.

Squat trucks are lifted four or more inches higher in the front than the back.

The state house voted unanimously to ban the trucks.

The bill now heads back to the Senate before heading to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

If it becomes law, fines for driving a squatted truck would be $100 for the first offense and $200 for the second. A third offense would result in a suspended license.