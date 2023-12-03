MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts from around the state met Friday morning to share the latest developments in the fight against human trafficking.

“I would like to get to a point with the task force where we no longer need ourselves. You know, it would be nice if we didn’t need this task force and we didn’t need all of our efforts but we’re not at that day,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who serves as the State Task Force Chair.

During the virtual meeting, the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force provided an update on TraffickProofSC. The statewide prevention education initiative launched in September and focuses on schools.

Members of the task force said they are getting ready to enter the next phase of the curriculum which includes training opportunities for educators and a classroom pilot.

“We are actively working on formalizing partnerships with school districts and schools to implement TraffickProofSC. You guys know that there are certainly a lot of barriers to prevention education in South Carolina, but we are working diligently to break those barriers and form those partnerships,” said Monique Garvin, the Deputy Director of Human Trafficking Programs at the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

According to the Human Trafficking Task Force 2022 Annual Report, there were 416 human trafficking victims throughout South Carolina, with 399 being minors.

“It’s definitely impacting us. The phones are a tremendous piece of that in terms of grooming and access to minors and parents have to be on guard and have to know what social media and what digital interactions their children and grandchildren are having,” said Brooke Burris, the Co-Chair for the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Human Trafficking prevention and response efforts are magnified locally through the work of organizations like the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.

“When a youth is identified as a suspected victim of human trafficking then we will coordinate that response for that child, that multidisciplinary response and that means working with our multidisciplinary partners such as law enforcement and DSS,” said Rachael Garrett, the Director of Community Programs for Dee Norton.

The nonprofit is in the process of hiring an IMPACT Youth Advocate to assist with anti-trafficking efforts.

Lauren Knapp, a Co-Chair for the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force, explained why education is so important.

“What we’re seeing from a lot of the victims in our area is that there is some generational ties to human trafficking. Victims and survivors, you know, mothers were caught up in it so, it’s about breaking that cycle, generationally, and starting at an early age as well as education on devices when it comes to phones and teaching them what’s supposed to be occurring,” Knapp said.

The Human Trafficking Task Force 2023 Annual Report will be released in January, which is also Human Trafficking Awareness Month.