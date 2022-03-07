SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Income tax rebates for South Carolina taxpayers may be coming this year.

According to a bill being considered by the state Senate, everybody who files an income tax return in South Carolina would get a rebate check of at least $100. The rebate would also include more than 1 million people who are not required to pay state income tax.

The rebates make up about half of a $2 billion package.

A subcommittee sent the bill to the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. The measure also would cut the top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%. The Senate proposal doubles the money put into tax cuts by the House, which unanimously passed its own tax package without a rebate last week.