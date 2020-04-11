SC inmates aid in the fight against the coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The SC Department of Corrections has scaled-back some of its operations in response to the coronavirus crisis. The agency has also changed some of its prison work industries.

Prison work industries in at least 3 state prisons have transformed from making prison uniforms to N95 covers and surgical facemasks; crucial pieces of personal protection equipment needed to fight the coronavirus.

The inmates at Leath, Camille Graham and Lee Correctional Institutions started sewing the masks for health care workers almost 2 weeks ago.

“It gives them the sense that they’re helping fellow South Carolinians. They’re helping medical workers. They’re helping first responders. It could be a loved one that’s a nurse or a doctor,” explained SCDC director Bryan Stirling.

The inmates volunteered to sew the tens of thousands of masks, which have been distributed across the state.

The department is also making sure inmates and staff at state prisons stay healthy. So far, visitation and outside work programs have been cancelled and inmates are now cleaning their living quarters every two hours.

Director Stirling continued, “Generally, we have 2 people in a cell or you have open bay housing where everybody uses the shower, bathroom, phones things of that nature.”

The department is providing 2 masks to officers and inmates.

Director Stirling adds the prisons will now be switching over to sewing hospital gowns as the need for those start to increase.

The department has had 26 staff members test positive for the coronavirus. No inmates have tested positive.