LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Law Enforcement officials charged a Fort Lawn judge with three sexual crimes on Thursday.

Authorities charged Lancaster resident Johnny Ray Steele, 75, with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, Steele allegedly had photos of the victim on his iPhone on Aug. 4, 2022. Steele had other pictures on his cell phone that he deleted during a SLED interview on July 20. Agents explained to the judge that the photos were inappropriate in his possession.

SLED worked with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Authorities booked Steele at the Lancaster County Detention Center. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.