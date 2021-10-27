SC launches ’30 Days of Thanks’ to celebrate healthcare workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Healthcare Association (SCHA) kicked off their “30 Days of Thanks” campaign on Monday that will last until Thanksgiving.

The goal is to allow colleges, churches, businesses and community groups across South Carolina to offer up goodies or special experiences to give to health care workers across the state.

Some have volunteered to give away free park passes and discounted dining experiences, while others are giving away discounted sports tickets and t-shirts.

A few organizations include Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Southern Tide, the South Department of Commerce and Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market, Clemson Athletics and University of South Carolina Athletics.

The SCHA will host contests, giveaways, discounts and any available freebies on their social media accounts for the next few weeks.

Leaders said it’s not just for nurses but all of those who work in healthcare including people who work in labs, housekeeping, EMS workers and more.

Lara Hewitt, vice president of workforce and member engagement at SCHA, said it’s important to give back to those who’ve given their all during the pandemic for almost two years straight.

“The admiration and the appreciation that once was there has waned a little bit and they’re a tired workforce,” Lara said. “This has dragged on so long now that they’re feeling a little tired and a little beat down so this is a small gesture community wide and statewide to uplift them.”

As we approach the season of Thanksgiving, the SCHA invites all South Carolinians to join them in showing gratitude to the state’s healthcare heroes.

If you or your organization would like to sign up to join in on giving, click here for more information.