COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster, lawmakers and others voiced their support for a proposal that would increase the starting salaries for most law enforcement officers at state agencies Thursday.

The proposed raises, recommended by a South Carolina Department of Administration report, have been included in the South Carolina House Ways and Means budget proposal to help retain and recruit new officers.

Governor McMaster had requested the pay study back in January. He said the report shows, “in many cases the pay was inadequate.”

According to state leaders, the pay raises would cost the state about $17.9 million a year.

The starting salary for Class I law enforcement officers at various state agencies would bumped up to $43,500. Other officers would see a 5% increase to keep up with this increase to starting pay.

Minimum salaries for state agencies, including the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Department of Public Safety (DPS), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (PPP) would also be raised.

According to officials, the entry level pay bumps at those agencies range from 10% to 33%.

Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams said state agencies are facing a law enforcement staffing crisis, “It’s only going to get worse if we don’t address it.”

She said agencies are facing what experts call a ‘triple threat’. Their study found fewer people are applying for open law enforcement jobs, more officers are leaving for local agencies or the private sector and there is a growing number of officers nearing retirement age.

Source: SC Department of Administration

SLED Chief Mark Keel said compensation is one of the many reasons people leave the profession. Chief Keel said, “The men and women of law enforcement are working in an environment very few people understand or can even imagine.”

He said, if passed, the proposed raises ‘would be transformative’. Under the proposal, about 2,300 positions would see pay increases.

Correctional officers would also be in line for a pay increase under the House Ways and Means budget plan. The Department of Administration recommended raises for officers with the state Department of Corrections and state Department of Juvenile Justice to compete with the private sector.

Governor McMaster said he’s confident these pay raises will pass in the spending plan later this year. “Everyone recognizes the critical nature of professional law enforcement in the security and the prosperity for the state,” he said.

State lawmakers are also considering raising state employee pay in the budget by 3% and give them a one-time $1,500 bonus. State law enforcement officers would also get this pay bump as well.