COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Several South Carolina lawmakers reacted to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The decision came Friday morning when the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) tweeted, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (R) tweeted the following statement:

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution. My office stands ready to defend any law passed by the legislature.”

State Representative Jeff Duncan (R) released the following statement following the overturn of Roe v. Wade:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is an answered prayer for the nation. Roe was an ‘egregiously wrongly decided’ decision that has tragically led to the death of over 60 million children in the womb since 1973. Overturning Roe is one of the most significant civil rights victories in our nation’s history and will result in countless lives being saved.”

“The very purpose of government is to protect our God-given natural rights, and the most fundamental of these rights is the right to life. With Roe being overturned, states have new opportunities to expand protections for the unborn. I encourage every state legislature, especially in South Carolina, to immediately move forward with pro-life legislation that will protect all children in the womb.”

Abortions are currently legal in South Carolina. However, Governor McMaster tweeted that he will file a motion by the end of Friday, so the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect.

Governor McMaster also said his office will work with the Attorney General’s Office to determine the best solution for “protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians”.