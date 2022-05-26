CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Chester County magistrate for six months for improperly using her judicial email account.

Chester County Magistrate Angel Underwood is married to a former sheriff awaiting sentencing on federal charges and has been reprimanded by the justices before.

In Wednesday’s order, the justices say Underwood eroded public trust by using her email to help her husband write a disciplinary order on a sheriff’s office employee and forward crime tips from the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Underwood’s husband, Alex, was convicted in federal court of stealing money from government programs and other abuses of his power and is awaiting sentencing.