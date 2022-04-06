LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged a Longs man with animal cruelty and other crimes after finding five dead dogs and four others that were emaciated and severely dehydrated at a home on Kids Lane.

Henry Mumford, 25, is charged with nine counts of felony ill treatment of animals; one count of possession of stolen property more than $2,000; and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

According to Horry County police, officers with the department’s environmental unit found the animals on Monday while executing a search warrant at the property. The search also turned up several pieces of stolen property.

The four surviving dogs found at the property did not have access to food, water or adequate shelter, police said. They were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center for emergency veterinary care and are not yet available for adoption or rescue.

As part of the investigation, police said the Humane Society of the United States has offered to cover the cost of bone scans of the deceased dogs. The scans will provide further evidence to support the animal-cruelty case in court.

Photos: Horry County Police Department

It’s not the first time Mumford has faced criminal charges in Horry County. He was charged in October after police said found various drugs, weapons and stolen property after serving a search warrant on Kids Lane. Police seized 16 grams of crack cocaine, 16 doses of suboxone strips, 22 grams of cocaine, 13 long guns, a crossbow and more than $4,000 in that investigation.

As of Tuesday evening, bail had not been set and he remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online records.