CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area.

Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway around 5:40 a.m. when the tree fell on the Ford pick-up, heavily damaged the top, and killed him.

That man was identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick from Meggett.

Meanwhile, Chief Garvin said one of their fire trucks was responding to a call on the same stretch of road early Saturday morning when their truck collided with another tree that had fallen on the road.

That crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shut down Old Jacksonboro Road during the investigation for several hours before reopening the road after 10:00 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chief Garvin said the road was dark and fire crews did not see the fallen tree. He said the truck was totaled. No injuries were reported in that incident.