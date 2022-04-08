BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man faces 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a toddler and live streaming it, according to the 14th Judicial Court in South Carolina.

David Allison was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and four charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The second charge came in July 2021, just days before he was to stand trial in Beaufort County General Sessions Court, said Jeff Kidd, Administrative Chief of Staff for the court.

One of Allison’s family members — who shared a mobile tablet with him — found messages between Allison and an overseas Skype user describing the assaults in January 2020. Kidd said the family member confronted the 32-year-old and turned over the evidence to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators discovered Skype communications were tied to an IP address in Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom and Sussex Police began an investigation. Police identified Andrew McPherson-Young, 52, as a suspect.

McPherson-Young admitted to Sussex Police that he directed Allison on how to sexually assault the victim while he watched the assaults over Skype. McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the UK.

“These were unspeakably depraved acts against a victim that epitomizes vulnerability,” said

Assistant Solicitor Julie Kate Keeney, who prosecuted the state charges. “Through vigorous

prosecution in both state and federal court, a predator has been removed from society.”

Allison received a 30-year sentence for the state criminal sexual conduct charge and 20 years on each exploitation of a minor charge. He will serve the terms concurrently, Kidd said.