SC man facing charges, including animal fighting, after dog attacks woman

YORK COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A York County man is facing dozens of charges, including animal fighting, after a woman was attacked by a dog Saturday.

Deputies were originally called to the scene after a woman was attacked by a dog at a home on Sawmill Road near Hickory Grove.

The 71-year-old victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte for her injuries.

According to the report from the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw what they believed was an animal fighting pit on the property. Next to the pit, deputies reported finding sticks used to separate dogs during fights.

In addition, the report said numerous dogs on the property appeared to have scars consistent with dog fighting.

The property was owned by the dog attack victim – who deputies say is the great aunt of the suspect.

38-year-old Ronald Edward Faulkenberry is charged with animal fighting, eight counts of ill treatment of animals, 11 counts of violation of county restraint ordinance, eight counts of inadequate water, six counts of violation of York County spay ordinance, 12 counts of violation of the shelter ordinance, and 12 counts of violation of the rabies ordinance.

There were 14 pit bulls chained up on the property which were taken away by York County Animal Control.

Faulkenberry is being held in the York County Detention Center.