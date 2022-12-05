FLORENCE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Little River man was indicted for production of child pornography and other charges by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that James Edward Moss Jr., 37, “persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor victim to engage in prostitution and the production of child pornography” in April of this year.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway.

Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ nationwide initiative to combat child exploitation. , brought the case forward.

The FBI and Horry County Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Derek A. Shoemake and Lauren Hummel are prosecuting.

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.