SC man kills 3 family members then himself, deputies say

by: The Associated Press

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed three members of his family and then killed himself after an argument in their South Carolina home.

Calhoun County deputies said two children escaped from the home in St. Matthews during the shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man killed a 37-year-old woman and 16-year-old and 12-year-old sisters before killing himself.

One of the two children who escaped was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting happened after an argument, but didn’t release additional details on the dispute.

